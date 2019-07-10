Jay-Z Enters Legal Marijuana Business, Becomes Chief Brand Strategist at Caliva

Billionaire rapper Jay-Z is all set to enter the cannabis industry and has taken a role with California company Caliva as a strategist. With this latest move, Jay-Z has become the latest celebrity to get into the legal marijuana business. Earlier, rapper Snoop Dogg and actress Whoopi Goldberg have invested in the fast-growing business. Sale and purchase of marijuana for recreational use has been legalised in 11 US states, including California.

Caliva, formed in San Jose in 2015, announced on Tuesday that Jay-Z had entered a long-term partnership in which he will focus on outreach and the creative direction of the company, reported theguardian.com.

Jay-Z was quoted by the publication as saying, "We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way."

Jay-Z's efforts in the company will also further his social justice efforts by increasing job training for former prisoners as well as fostering quality and fairness in the development of the legal marijuana industry, the company said in a statement.

Caliva's Instagram handle announced the news through a post which read, "Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter enters into long-term partnership with Caliva, named Chief Brand Strategist. To learn more, visit caliva.com."

As per The Guardian, Jay-Z earlier this year helped to launch a criminal justice group called the Reform Alliance with a goal of helping to get 1 million Americans out of jail and on probation or parole in the next five years.

