Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jay-Z Enters Legal Marijuana Business, Becomes Chief Brand Strategist at Caliva

Jay-Z has joined in the list of celebrities who have invested/associated with the cannabis business in the United States.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jay-Z Enters Legal Marijuana Business, Becomes Chief Brand Strategist at Caliva
Image of Jay-Z, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Billionaire rapper Jay-Z is all set to enter the cannabis industry and has taken a role with California company Caliva as a strategist. With this latest move, Jay-Z has become the latest celebrity to get into the legal marijuana business. Earlier, rapper Snoop Dogg and actress Whoopi Goldberg have invested in the fast-growing business. Sale and purchase of marijuana for recreational use has been legalised in 11 US states, including California.

Caliva, formed in San Jose in 2015, announced on Tuesday that Jay-Z had entered a long-term partnership in which he will focus on outreach and the creative direction of the company, reported theguardian.com.

Jay-Z was quoted by the publication as saying, "We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way."

Jay-Z's efforts in the company will also further his social justice efforts by increasing job training for former prisoners as well as fostering quality and fairness in the development of the legal marijuana industry, the company said in a statement.

Caliva's Instagram handle announced the news through a post which read, "Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter enters into long-term partnership with Caliva, named Chief Brand Strategist. To learn more, visit caliva.com."

As per The Guardian, Jay-Z earlier this year helped to launch a criminal justice group called the Reform Alliance with a goal of helping to get 1 million Americans out of jail and on probation or parole in the next five years.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram