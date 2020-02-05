Jay-Z says Beyonce and Him Sitting During Super Bowl National Anthem Wasn't a Sign of Protest

The Super Bowl LIV was remarkable for a lot of reasons, be it Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's high energy half-time performance, or the much-awaited ads, or the spectacular final match.

Demi Lovato sang the American national anthem before the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers and gained praises. However, Jay-Z and Beyonce received flak nation-wide for not standing up during the national anthem.

Speaking at a Q&A held at Columbia University, the rap legend clarified that he and wife Beyonce, along with daughter Blue Ivy, were not protesting against racism by sitting out during the anthem.

The hip hop star said they went into artist mode and were "really just looking" at the show, they were discussing about the performers and the nervousness they feel before the show.

Jay-Z's company Roc Nation is responsible for producing all the entertainment provided at Super Bowls as part of a deal signed with the NFL in 2019. So, Jay-Z was more into the producer's role and concerned about the event going smoothly more than anything else.

This controversy came afloat also in connection to basketball player Kaepernick, who kneeled during the national anthem to protest the police killing of black people in the US.

Jay-Z's deal with the NFL raised eyebrows as he had supported Kaepernick earlier. In response, the rapper said that his support for the player and his cause remained, but he was also interested in working with the league to make "substantial changes".

