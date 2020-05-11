Jaya Bachchan Responds with 'Dragon Mom' Meme to Son Abhishek's Emotional Mother's Day Post

Abhishek Bachchan sense of humour is easily gauged from his witty posts on Twitter. What one did not expect was his mother Jaya Bachchan to be coming up with funny comebacks, since the veteran actress is known to maintain a serious demeanour in public.

Abhishek wished her on Mother's Day with a regal throwback picture of the two, but he did not expect her to respond with a funny meme. His post showed him and Jaya dressed in designer outfits, posing for a formal photo shoot.

The actor shared with fans the meme Jaya had sent him in response. The picture showed a momo vendor standing in front of his stall. The stall had the word 'momo' spelled as 'mom' all over, leading to hilarious terms like 'Dragon Mom Corner', 'Veg Moms Cheken Moms.'

Abhishek wrote, "In response to my emotional Mother's Day post my mom sends me this. Sense of humour game on point." He even added a facepalm and a laughing emoji to his message.

Jaya is currently away from her family as she is stuck in Delhi due to the lockdown. On her birthday in April, her husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog that he missed her.

"Jaya's birthday today and the distance where she is stuck, reduced by the inventions of the day in virtual technology... she was in Delhi at Parliament when the lockdown happened and she could not come back home, in Mumbai," he wrote.

