Jaya Bachchan Reveals Agastya Nanda Watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham To ‘Make Fun' Of Her; Deets

Senior actress Jaya Bachchan graced granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast with her daughter Shweta Bachchan recently where she spoke in length about various things including her grandson Agastya Nanda. In an interesting reveal, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda disclosed that Agastya Nanda often watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to make fun of his grandmother Jaya.

This came after a fun conversation on Jaya’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya. When Navya asked Jaya to pick her favourite movies, she mentioned Gone With the Wind, On the Waterfront, Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and all Marlon Brando flicks. She continued, “In Indian movies, I prefer the old ones, I prefer Dilip Kumar’s Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam. I can watch Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham anytime. I love mushy movies. I can watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black and all of Bimal Roy films. Godfather, I can watch Godfather all the time.”

Shweta then added, “It (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) is a film that doesn’t age. Agastya watches it a lot. Sometimes, he does not understand when he watches nana’s (Amitabh Bachchan) films but Karan Johar’s directorial is something he can watch over and over again.” JJaya then stated that Agastya watches the film to “make fun” of her.

She further mentioned that the generation gap may be a factor in his inability to grasp at times.

In a recent interview, Navya talked about the podcast and shared that the idea of it came from three different generations expressing their opinions on different subjects.

“Three different generations with three different opinions can voice things to one another, and we just wanted everybody to have a chance to hear that, listening in to what our equation is like. That’s really what this entire podcast is about,” she told E-Times.

On being asked who is the most unfiltered among them, Navya mentioned that it’s definitely her nani, Jaya Bachchan. “I think that question has a very self-explanatory answer. It’s definitely my nani. But it’s a trait we really respect her for, as well,” she said.

Shweta married businessman Nikhil Nanda in February 1997, and their elder daughter Navya Naveli was born in December of that year. Agastya, their son, was born in the year 2000. Navya is an entrepreneur, and Agastya will make his acting debut next year in the Netflix feature The Archies.

