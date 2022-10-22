Jaya Bachchan Reveals Why She is Rude to Paparazzi, Says 'I Am Disgusted With...'

Jaya Bachchan has never been a huge fan of the paparazzi following her around and clicking pictures. The veteran actress is also quite blunt and upfront about things she doesn’t like. As such, there have been several instances where she was captured scolding or lashing out at individuals for not following their protocol. Now the veteran actress has finally revealed the reasons behind her repulsive demeanour towards the media during the latest episode of Limelight & Lemons on Navya Naveli’s maiden podcast What The Hell Navya?

Expressing her views, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress stated, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)”.

She further added that it doesn’t irk her if someone critiques her work but the other aspect of stardom gets to her nerves. Jaya explained, “I feel very strongly and it’s not that it’s today, I felt it from the day one. I don’t mind if you talk about my work. You say, ‘She’s a bad actor and she has done this film badly, she’s not looking nice’, because it’s a visual media, don’t mind. But the rest I do mind. Because people who see they see it for a second and then move on. They’re onto something else.”

Owing to her rudeness towards the paparazzi, Jaya is often trolled by the netizens. However, that doesn’t affect her one bit. The actress shared, “If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don’t give a damn. You have opinion about them personally, you have opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, ‘She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian’ but you have no business sitting on judgment of my personal character. ‘She only knows how to get angry’. Angry about what? You’re intruding, interfering in my personal when I’m walking somewhere, you’re taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?”

She also quipped about the videos of celebs that are altered and later circulated across social media platforms. Jays said, “What they take and what they put out are two different things. So you have the freedom to do it, what about my freedom? I know some people make a comment so that they know there will be a reaction, then there will be a discussion, then there will be a tu-tu-main-main (argument). So there are some celebrities who thrive on such things.”

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan is going to feature in Karan Johar’s quirky romantic drama flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

