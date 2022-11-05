Jaya Bachchan Says She Got Her First Salary at 13, Confesses 'Don't Even Know How Much I Was Paid'

Recently, Jaya Bachchan appeared on her granddaughter’s weekly podcast ‘What the Hell Navya’ alongside Shweta Bachchan. The trio spoke about marriages and relationships during the podcast. Navya Naveli Nanda even discussed the topic of financial independence with her grandmother-actor Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta.

Jaya Bachchan recalled her first-ever salary at the age of 13 years. She confessed that she had absolutely no clue about money and remembered that her father bought her a record player with Cliff Richard songs on it, with her first salary. She said, “When I started working, I had no relationship with money. I received my first salary at 13 years old, and I don’t know even how much I was paid.”

With time, she learned to manage the finances of her life. She said, “When I went to the institute (to study), I told my father I don’t want him to finance me, I paid for my education.”

Jaya Bachchan started her acting career as a teenager through a Bengali film, Mahanagar (1963), directed by Satyajit Ray. Shweta, also admitted how poor she used to be in managing money, and she wishes her daughter, Navya, not to get married until she is financially independent.

“It was very bad. In Delhi, I had a job, as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten. I got Rs 3,000 a month. I put it in a bank, but I am not an example you should follow…actually, I would never like you (Navya) to be like me. I had told Navya you cannot get married till you have enough money in your bank to buy yourself a home,” said Shweta.

Jaya Bachchan also discussed that only a handful of actors manage their finances independently.

Work-wise, Jaya Bachchan will be seen on the big screen in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

