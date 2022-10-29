Jaya Bachchan Says She Will Not Have a Problem if Her Granddaughter Navya Has a Child Without Marriage

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is currently hosting her maiden podcast, What the Hell Navya. Joining her are her mother Shweta Nanda and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In each episode, the three generations of Bachchan women talk about different topics and share their own life experiences. In the latest episode of the podcast, Navya, Shweta and Jaya can be heard talking about love and relationships.

Talking about the same, the veteran actress-politician shared that ‘physical attraction’ is very important for a relationship to last longer. She said, “People will find it objectionable coming from me but physical attraction and compatibility are also very important. Our times we couldn’t experiment but today the generation does and why shouldn’t they? Because that also is responsible for a long-lasting relationship. If there isn’t a physical relationship it’s not going to last very long. You can’t be lasting on love and fresh air and adjustment, I feel. It’s very very important.”

“Sometimes it’s a pity but a lot of the younger lot, of course, we never could, we couldn’t even think about it but the younger generation even after me, Shweta’s generation, Navya’s is a different ballgame, but they would feel guilty going through that experience and I think it’s very wrong. It’s okay and then you do things on the sly. If you had a physical relationship and you feel that still, my relationship otherwise not worked out you can be nice about it,” she continued.

She also added that one should marry their best friend as there is a lack of emotion, and romance in this generation. “You should have a good friend, you should discuss and say, ‘Maybe I’d like to have a child with you because I like you, I think you’re nice, so let’s get married because that’s what society’s saying’. I have no problem if you (Navya) have a child without a marriage also, I really don’t have a problem.”

Jaya shared her opinion with Navya and also with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. She is Jaya’s elder child with her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan. They got married in 1973 and welcomed two children–Shweta (1974) and son-actor Abhishek Bachchan (1976). Jaya will be seen next in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. The film will release in 2023.

