Kangana Ranaut Slams Jaya Bachchan's Speech on Attacks Against Bollywood

Amid the raging controversy over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the subsequent blame game that has been going on for the past three months, veteran actor and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday raised the issue of a continuous effort to defame the film industry in the Rajya Sabha. Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of the film industry.

"Some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is 'gutter'," she said, without naming the individuals but added they should not defame the industry. "It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people," she said. There is a continuous process to defame the industry for the things done by a handful, she added.

She said that the film industry employs many people in different areas and some are the highest individual taxpayers. The veteran actor, who is married to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is also upset over comments on social media and the media.

Reacting to Jaya Bachchan's speech, actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted: "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also (sic)."

The recent barbs between the film fraternity have sharpened since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's continued vitriolic verbal attacks on her colleagues in the industry.