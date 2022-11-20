Jaya Bachchan Talks About Gender Pay Disparity on Navya Nanda's Podcast, Here's What She Said

Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast What The Hell Navya is all the rage right now with the three generations of the Bachchan family spilling some never heard before secrets of their lustrous clan. Following that trajectory, the latest episode of Navya’s maiden podcast saw Jaya Bachchan getting candid about the pay disparity between men and women that is rampant across professions. The veteran actress who is known for not mincing her words went on to give examples of sportswomen in Tennis and Basketball who get paid less than their male counterparts.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress explained that since men are insecure, they never let women thrive in their respective fields. She expressed, “The insecurity of a man, who’s sitting at the head of it. Actually, he’s insecure and that’s why he finds it easier to put a woman down in every field and in every way and this is the outcome of that kind of a mindset…"

She further added that women had not taken a stand for themselves for centuries. But with the changing time, a better sense is slowly prevailing in the current generation. She stated, “For centuries women have never stood up for themselves. There are exceptions, but now it’s changing the younger generation it’s changing and it’s also because mothers are realising that my daughter and my son are as good as each other. Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. Sometimes I want to say it but do not feel good about saying it, but sometimes women are their own enemies. Of course, it’s also the father’s responsibility."

In one of the earlier episodes of Navya’s podcast, Jaya Bachchan had also spoken about menstrual health. She had said, “They are against women getting period leaves, at least give them one or two days off, and ask them to compensate for it on some other day when they are okay. Men have to understand this. Also, some women are not considerate towards other women. They also need to be considerate.”

On the professional front, Jaya Bachchan is going to feature in Karan Johar’s quirky romantic drama flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

