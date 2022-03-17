Jaya Bachchan Tries to Stop Paparazzi From Taking Pics As She Leaves Shweta Bachchan's Bash

Jaya Bachchan made her way to Shweta Bachchan’s birthday bash on Wednesday night. Abiding by the dress code, the actress-politician was seen wearing a white salwar-kameez. While photographs of Jaya entering the party surfaced online earlier in the day, a video of her leaving the party has now hit the internet. In the video, Jaya was seen seated in her car and trying to stop the paparazzi from taking pictures.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum star was seen gesturing to the paparazzi to stop taking pictures as she exited the birthday party venue. Although the audio is not audible, Jaya did not appear pleased by the cameras surrounding her car.

Jaya has had a cold relationship with the paparazzi. In the past, the veteran actress has been spotted giving the paparazzi an earful couple of times in the past.

Meanwhile, Jaya attended the Shweta’s without Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. While the reason behind their absence remains unclear, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wished his ‘first-born.’ He wrote, “As it nears the hour, the wish shall be pronounced to the first-born - Shweta, named by Babuji as Shwetambara, the one clad in white, Saraswati the Goddess of Learning .. wisdom perception and good sense!"

Abhishek too wished Shweta via Instagram. The actor put together a reel with pictures from the siblings’ childhood and wished Shweta. “Happy birthday Shwetdi. Big up on ya!" he wrote. Abhishek is missing from the birthday bash for he and Aishwarya were spotted at the airport on Wednesday night with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The couple and their daughter were reportedly headed for a vacation. In videos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen wearing a black ensemble for the flight while Abhishek opted for a grey sweatshirt and track pants. Aaradhya was seen white sweatshirt and a pair of black pants for the travel.

