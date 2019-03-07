English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaya Bhattacharya Talks About Being Bad on TV, Arjun Wishes Janhvi on Birthday
Pakistan releases trailer of patriotic film 'Sher Dil', Julia Michaels says Anushkha Sharma is nice and Karan Johar unveils character posters from 'Kalank'.
On the eve of International Women's Day, we take a look at one of the actresses of the entertainment industry who made the cut in an unconventional way. During times when female actors are still trying to fit into the straight jacket of a conventional Indian heroine, one who cares for the family, or is faithful and loyal, Jaya Bhattacharya dared to find newer avenues in both TV and films by taking on negative characters. In the process she made a place for herself, in cinema and hearts of the people.
Arjun Kapoor, too, managed to get some love from the fans when he shared a heartfelt note for his younger sister Janhvi on her 22nd birthday. He also shared a photo from the time when they made an adorable appearance together on chat-show Koffee With Karan. In the neighbouring country of Pakistan, a film titled Sher Dil, whose trailer was launched today, refers to 'surgical strikes' and how the 'enemy' of Pakistan has never been able to do it till now. The upcoming film is sure to charge up the emotions of the two countries.
Also, Karan Johar's much anticipated period film Kalak is gaining all the leftover social media traction today. The first look of the film was launched last night and since then Karan is consistently dropping character posters from the film. As of now, Sanjay Dutt features as Balraj Chaudhry, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry and Varun Dhawan as Zafar.
In a career spanning over 25 years, actress Jaya Bhattacharya has consistently broken grounds by constantly exploring grey characters. This is worth taking note of since most actors portraying the negative character, on TV especially, tend to attract a lot of undesired hatred from the audience and get typecast a lot.
On Janhvi Kapoor's 22nd birthday, she spent the day her birthday yesterday amidst much sibling and family love. While sister Khushi and father Boney cut the cake with her in Varanasi, big brother Arjun posted a heartfelt message for her online.
At a time when tension between India and Pakistan is making headlines every day, Pakistani film Sher Dil has launched its trailer with actor Mikaal Zulfiqar playing a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force. the film talks of a certain 'surgical strike'.
After keeping the cyberspace buzzing for Kalank throughout the night after he posted a photo of boat, producer Karan Johar is unveiling character posters from the film.
Julia Michaels is a Grammy nominated singer. In India, however, she is famous as Anushkha Sharma's lookalike. When asked about her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actress, Julia said, " I started seeing things about us online, and then decided to tweet her to say ‘Hi’. She was so incredibly nice."
