Jaya Bhattacharya Talks About Being Bad on TV, Arjun Wishes Janhvi on Birthday

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
On the eve of International Women's Day, we take a look at one of the actresses of the entertainment industry who made the cut in an unconventional way. During times when female actors are still trying to fit into the straight jacket of a conventional Indian heroine, one who cares for the family, or is faithful and loyal, Jaya Bhattacharya dared to find newer avenues in both TV and films by taking on negative characters. In the process she made a place for herself, in cinema and hearts of the people.

Arjun Kapoor, too, managed to get some love from the fans when he shared a heartfelt note for his younger sister Janhvi on her 22nd birthday. He also shared a photo from the time when they made an adorable appearance together on chat-show Koffee With Karan. In the neighbouring country of Pakistan, a film titled Sher Dil, whose trailer was launched today, refers to 'surgical strikes' and how the 'enemy' of Pakistan has never been able to do it till now. The upcoming film is sure to charge up the emotions of the two countries.

Also, Karan Johar's much anticipated period film Kalak is gaining all the leftover social media traction today. The first look of the film was launched last night and since then Karan is consistently dropping character posters from the film. As of now, Sanjay Dutt features as Balraj Chaudhry, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry and Varun Dhawan as Zafar.

This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follow:

In a career spanning over 25 years, actress Jaya Bhattacharya has consistently broken grounds by constantly exploring grey characters. This is worth taking note of since most actors portraying the negative character, on TV especially, tend to attract a lot of undesired hatred from the audience and get typecast a lot.

Read: International Women’s Day: Knowing Jaya Bhattacharya, the Bad Woman of Good Old Indian TV

On Janhvi Kapoor's 22nd birthday, she spent the day her birthday yesterday amidst much sibling and family love. While sister Khushi and father Boney cut the cake with her in Varanasi, big brother Arjun posted a heartfelt message for her online.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Cuts Birthday Cake with Sword, Brother Arjun Kapoor Posts an Adorable Wish

At a time when tension between India and Pakistan is making headlines every day, Pakistani film Sher Dil has launched its trailer with actor Mikaal Zulfiqar playing a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force. the film talks of a certain 'surgical strike'.

Read: Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Surgical Strike

After keeping the cyberspace buzzing for Kalank throughout the night after he posted a photo of boat, producer Karan Johar is unveiling character posters from the film.

Read: Read: 'Kalank' First Look Out, Karan Johar's Period Drama Generates Interest

Julia Michaels is a Grammy nominated singer. In India, however, she is famous as Anushkha Sharma's lookalike. When asked about her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actress, Julia said, " I started seeing things about us online, and then decided to tweet her to say ‘Hi’. She was so incredibly nice."

Read: Anushka Sharma is ‘Incredibly Nice’, Says Actress' Doppelganger Singer Julia Michaels

Check back tomorrow from more news from the world of films and fashion.

