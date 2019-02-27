English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jaya Prada: Indian Society Grooms Girls to be Good Wives but Fails to Produce Good Husbands
Jaya Prada is currently starring in &TV’s show Perfect Pati as Rajyashree Rathod, a woman who will kill her son to avenge her daughter-in-law.
Image: Instagram/Jaya Prada
Veteran actress Jaya Prada, who plays a mother in the TV show Perfect Pati, says Indian society has spent centuries grooming girls to be good wives but often fails to produce good husbands.
In the show, Rajyashree Rathod (Jaya) will kill her son Pushkar (actor Ayush Anand) in a bid to do the right thing and do justice to her daughter-in-law Vidhita (actress Sana Amin Sheikh), read a statement from &TV channel.
Rajyashree had long known that her son and daughter-in-law had trouble in their marriage. But it has now come to light that her son had tried to kill Vidhita.
"I am glad that I made my television debut with Perfect Pati, a show that portrays a mother and her role as a mother-in-law in such a strong positive light. It is imperative that mothers understand their child's behaviour and not blindly support the wrongdoings or faults in their sons," Jaya said.
"Indian society has spent centuries grooming girls to be future good wives (sanskari bahus) but often failing to produce good husbands who deserve them. While growing up, girls are being conditioned to feel that they have to accept their husbands anyway."
