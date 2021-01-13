Jaya Prada Labels Dharmendra a 'Flirt', Watch Video

Actress Jaya Prada graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show recently with Raj Babbar. As the show format goes, Kapil asked some questions that looked to unravel the professional and personal secrets of the stars.

One of the questions was, "Who used to flirt with you most (on set)." To this Jaya blushes, first looks at Raj and then takes Dharmendra's name. Raj says, "I was shy, only for her ," as he points towards Jaya. The episode featuring these guests will premiere in the weekend episodes.

Apart from his hugely popular TV show, Kapil has only recently announced his digital debut with Netflix. Other details regarding the nature of the project has been kept a secret.

"I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," Kapil said.

"I always wanted to be on the streaming giant but I didn't have their number. It's a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," he added.

Kapil also took to social media to share the news and followed it with a video announcement.

His comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has been regaling fans since 2016. He has also starred in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

(With IANS inputs)