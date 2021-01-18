Jaya Prada Opens up on Sridevi Rivalry: We Used to Sit in Different Corners on Set

Jaya Prada spoke at length about her rivalry with contemporary actress Sridevi in the 80s when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show recently. The two originally started off their careers in the Southern film industry and famously did not maintain a cordial relationship off camera.

On the celebrity chat show, Jaya said that she misses Sridevi very much. She recalled the time when they were not on good terms off camera, even though they worked in several films together. "We were sisters on screen but off camera we used to sit in different corners on the set. We never used to look each other in the eye."

Recalling an incident when co-star Jeetendra locked both Jaya and Sridevi inside a room and asked them to sort out their differences, she said, "Once during lunch time Jeetendra ji locked us both in one room for an hour. We were both hungry and wanted to eat. One hour later when he opened the door, we both went our separate ways to eat. We did not speak at all during the time we were locked in."

Talking about the reason for their rivalry, Jaya said they had differences off screen because both were on the top of their profession at that time and no one considered themselves below the other. She added both of them were good dancers as well and that too was a rivalling point.

Jaya gets sentimental about the time and almost chokes up. She then says that she misses Sridevi a lot now that she is no more.