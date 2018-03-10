GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jaya Prada Says Alauddin Khilji’s Character in Padmaavat Reminded Her of SP Leader Azam Khan

Prada has lashed out at the SP chief on previous occasions as well, frequently having accused him of intimidation and unsavory practices, specially during campaigning.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2018, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jaya Prada Says Alauddin Khilji’s Character in Padmaavat Reminded Her of SP Leader Azam Khan
Bollywood actor Jaya Prada arrives at the residence of actor Anil Kapoor following the demise of actress Sridevi, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Former actor and politician Jaya Prada today said that Alauddin Khilji’s character from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat reminded her of political rival and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. In an interview with ANI, Prada spoke about how she was “harassed” by Khan when contesting an election campaign against him. Prada has lashed out at the SP chief on previous occasions as well, frequently having accused him of intimidation and unsavory practices, specially during campaigning.




“When I was watching Padmaavat, Khilji’s character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting,” Prada -- who was formerly the Member of Parliament for Rampur, a constituency in Uttar Pradesh -- told ANI.

Bhansali's Padmaavat, based on a centuries-old fictional account of a centuries-older military campaign of dubious historicity, starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Rqanveer Singh as Khilji, ruler of the Delhi sultanate, who so reminds Prada of her political nemesis. The film was mired in controversy after a previously little-known Rajput fringe group, Karni Sena, took issue with the film's content (without having even seen it) and raged and rioted for months, to much public censure and political cowardice.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES