News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi Featuring Kangana Ranaut Goes on Floors

Thalaivi will be a trilingual film releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Directed by AL Vijay, it will feature Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

Kangana Ranaut has been busy at work for the last few months preparing for her next role. She has been working hard to make sure she fits well into the role of Jayalalithaa for the biopic of the former Tamil Nadu CM. The trilingual film, Thalaivi, which will be shot in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu has now begun shooting.

For her role, Kangana Ranaut had enrolled herself in Bharatnatyam classes and has even been learning Tamil. Apart from that, she was also reported to have spent hours on prosthetic makeup sessions. The film is being directed by A.L. Vijay.

It was earlier planned to be released as Jaya in Hindi to help audiences connect better with the film's title. Nevertheless, Kangana Ranaut had objected to this stating that the film's title was appropriate for the person it was based on and should remain so adding that Jayalalithaa was a well-known figure throughout the country. Thalaivi is a Tamil word which was also often used to address Jayalalithaa. The word roughly translates to a female revolutionary leader.

The film's cast is yet to be revealed. One name confirmed to be appearing in the film alongside Kangana Ranaut is Arvind Swami.

Thalaivi is likely to release in 2020.

