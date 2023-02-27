Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 had a grand release and the film, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Chiyaan Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Karthi and Jayam Ravi, turned out to be an out and out winner at the ticket window. The film grossed over Rs 500 crore in its theatrical run. While the first part was a huge success, the second part’s release date was announced in December 2022 to be April 28 this year. Jayam Ravi, who will be reprising his main role of Arulmozhi Varman, recently visited the famous Tirunallar Saniswaran Temple to pray for the success of the second part.

He was given all the help he needed by the temple administration after which he carried out the special worship for the sequel’ success. A large number of fans gathered in front of the temple and the news that Jayam Ravi is in town worshipping for the sequel spread like wildfire.

The announcement of Ponniyin Selvan part 2’s release date happened in December 2022 and people cannot wait. The first part was a massive success across the country and has become the highest-grossing Mani Ratnam movie ever. The second part will be continuing the saga of the Cholas in a similarly grand manner as the first part did.

AR Rahman will be giving the music for the second part too. The period drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name and the story talks about the adventure of the early days of Arulmozhi Varman. The prince later went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola 1.

The first part of the film ran for 50 days in the theatre. The movie was released on September 30, 2022, and the last screening date was November 18, 2022. The film was a blockbuster success with most people falling in love with Mani Ratnam’s style of direction. Not only did the director do justice to the storytelling but people loved the well-developed sets and costumes in the film.

Ponniyin Selvan: 2 has already finished filming and is confirmed to release on April 28, 2023. Given the success of the first movie, the second film already has hype around it although no other official announcement or trailer has been offered to the audience yet.

