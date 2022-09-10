Jayam Ravi Birthday Special: Award-winning and Latest Movies of the Ponniyin Selvan Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAYAM RAVI: It is Jayam Ravi’s birthday today. He turns 42 today. The actor is making a lot of noise with his look in the trailer of the historical fiction Ponniyin Selvan. The Mani Ratnam-directed magnum opus is set to hit the theatres on September 30. The actor made his debut with the Tamil movie Jayam, in 2002, produced by his father Mohan. Not many would know but Jayam Ravi’s debut movie was directed by his brother, M. Raja. Apart from acting, Jayam Ravi is trained in the classical dance form Bharatnatyam.

Jayam Ravi also has expertise in martial arts. Moving to his personal front now. Jayam Ravi tied the knot with Aarti, the daughter of renowned television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar in 2009. They have two sons – Aarav and Ayaan.

On the day of his birthday, let’s have a look at his award-winning and upcoming movies:

M. Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi

Jayam Ravi’s Kumaran is passionate about kickboxing. From finding love to spending quality time with family, everything went well until his mother ends up on her deathbed. To fulfil her last wish, Jayam Ravi embarks on a journey to find his father and discover his true dedication to kickboxing. Thani Oruvan

Directed by M. Raja, brother of Jayam Ravi, the movie tells the story of an honest IPS officer. When he comes across an influential scientist who uses his power and takes advantage of the trust people have in him, he decides to expose him. The movie shows the clash between the good and the bad. Agilan

The film, directed by N Kalyana Krishnan, is slated to release on September 15. Fans are excited to see him in the action-thriller as Jayam Ravi plays the role of the ‘King of the Indian Ocean’. Iraivan

Iraivan, a forthcoming commercial drama, will feature Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi on the screen. Both previously collaborated on Mohan Raja’s Thani Oruvan which came out in 2015. Ravi will play the role of a cop. Fans are enthusiastic to witness their chemistry on the screen again. Ponniyin Selvan

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie has several big names attached to it including, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Chiyaan Vikram. The movie is a historical thriller and is based on Kalki’s epic novel of the same name. The movie will hit the theatres on September 30. Fans are eager to see Jayam Ravi play the role of Raja Raja Cholan.

