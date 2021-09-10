Jayam Ravi Turns 41: A Look at Tamil Actor’s Top 5 Movies

One of the renowned actors of the Tamil film industry Jayam Ravi turned 41 this Friday. Jayam is the younger brother of Tamil filmmaker Mohan Raja. In 2003, Jayam made his debut in acting with the titular role in Raja’s directorial Jayam. It was because of the success of Jayam, that the actor changed his name from Mohan Ravi to Jayam Ravi. With a career spanning 18 years, Jayam has delivered several performances as an actor in the Tamil film industry. Let us take a look at some of them.

Jayam (2003)

The action drama film launched the actor playing the typical larger than life angry young man character. The movie was a remake of the 2002 Telugu film of the same name. The movie also starred actress Sadha in the female lead and Tottempudi Gopichand as the antagonist.

Unnakum Ennakum (2006)

This romance drama made Jayam the heartthrob of the Tamil film industry. Directed by brother Raja, the movie starred Trisha as the love interest of Jayam. Set in rural background, the story deals with the blooming romance between a village girl and a son of a rich businessman. How the two defy societal pressure to pursue their love is what the movie deals with.

Santosh Subramaniam (2007)

This romantic comedy starred Jayam and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles. The story traces the journey of Jayam’s character who wishes to marry the girl he loves. Playing the role of Jayam’s strict father is Prakash Raj. Jayam’s character has to convince his father to let him marry Genelia’s on-screen character.

Thani Oruvan (2015)

This blockbuster movie shows Jayam playing the role of a no-nonsense IPS officer who is on a mission to nab a rich and powerful scientist played by Arvind Swamy who commits many medical malpractices for money. Jayam Ravi plays the role of Mithran, while antagonist Swamy plays the role of the inimitable Siddharth Abhimanyu. The thriller movie certainly changed the audience’s perception of Jayam and his brother Raja who up until then were mostly known for remaking Telugu movies.

Comali (2019)

Surprising his audience with yet another side of his acting, Jayam played the lead role in this comedy adventure movie. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, Comali traces the journey of a man who wakes up from a prolonged coma to learn that he is in his 30s and has missed 16 years of his life.

