Jayamalini, the Queen From The South, Ruled Cine-lovers' Hearts With Her Item Numbers

Actor Jayamalini acted in more than 500 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi language. She is known for her item numbers that featured in several films. Jayamalini was introduced to Tollywood in 1974 by B. Vittalacharya in the movie Aadadani Adrustam.

A. C. Tirulokchandar’s directorial Dr Shiva marked her debut in the Tamil film industry. Jayamalini played the role of Ammu in the film. Sleazy item songs in pubs or dance clubs were consistent in the Tamil films of the 70s and 80s. Against this backdrop, Jayamalini’s sensuous dance moves in skimpy clothes created a sensation in Tamil films.

Jayamalini’s item number in her debut Telugu film Aadadani Adrustam made way for more roles. The actor’s maiden name was Alamelu Manga. Producer Vittalacharya changed her name to Jayamalini as the name Alamelu Manga was not considered modern for the film industry.

Jayamalini played the role of an avenging seductress in Jaganmohini. The Telugu drama film was produced and directed by B. Vittalacharya. Jaganmohini was a Telugu remake of a 1951 Kannada movie. The film also featured Narasimha Raju and Prabha. Jaganmohini had the best visual effects according to Indian standards at that time.

Jayamalini’s elder sister Jyothi Lakshmi was also a cabaret dancer in films. Jayamalini’s mother had wanted her to act in a movie like her eldest daughter.

In an interview back in the day, Jayamalini said when she was shooting with NT Rama Rao, a large crowd gathered. NT Rama Rao then told her that the crowd came after they found that Jayamalini was coming to shoot for a film.

Such was the craze of Jayamalini that even the glamorous Silk Smitha wanted to dress like Jayamalini.

On July 19, 1994, Jayamalini married Parthiban, a police inspector, and they settled in Chennai with their only son. In 2005, the former actor and dancer was busy looking for a biographer to assist her with her autobiography.

Jayamalini completely cut herself off from cinema after marriage.

