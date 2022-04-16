Jayamma Panchayathi: Pawan Kalyan Unveils Trailer

TV personality Suma Kanakala is a household name among Telugu television viewers. No matter which role she portrays in her shows, her performance always gets noted by her fans and critics. She is also known for her dancing and acting skills. Now, the actress is all set to make a comeback to films with her new project titled Jayamma Panchayathi.

Suma Kanakala is very dear to the Telugu audience but she also has a massive fan following in other states. In her upcoming film, Suma will be seen in the lead role. The trailer of her film was unveiled by power star Pawan Kalyan on Saturday, April 16. The movie, produced by Balaga Prakash, is set to release on May 6 and currently is being promoted on every platform actively.

Jayamma Panchayathi will feature Suma in the titular role and is set in a village. The film has almost all newcomers except Suma. M. M. Keeravani has composed the music for the film that is directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu.

In the trailer, Suma can already be seen stealing the thunder with her acting. The trailer shows the basic problems that Jayamma faces as a village woman. Fans simply can’t wait to see their favourite star on screen. The film is expected to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Suma is best known for hosting ETV’s Star Mahila. Suma has worked in TV shows like Swayamvaram, Anveshitha, Geetanjali, and others.

