Jayashree Ramaiah's 'I Quit' Post on FB Alarms Fans, IAS Turned Actor Abhishek Singh's Music Video Goes Viral

Kannada Bigg Boss 3 contestant Jayashree Ramaiah set off an alarm on Facebook on Wednesday morning after she posted "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression." Her followers on social media immediately drew attention to her post and friends and acquaintances began reaching out to the actress, asking her to return their calls and desist from taking any extreme steps.

IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh trended on Twitter after his music video with singer B Praak, Dil Tod Ke, went viral online. People took to Twitter to express their amazement about Singh achieving two difficult feats.

Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker have retweeted a video, which is an excerpt from an old interview of Kangana Ranaut, in which she seems to be defending star kids for their privilege, comparing it to a quota system in the field of education.

BJP Vice president Baijayant Jay Panda has claimed on Twitter that he has come across documents to prove some Bollywood celebrities have links to Pakistan and ISI. Panda did not take names, but he urged 'patriotic Bollywoodies' to renounce these celebs.

Saaho has reportedly broken the record of highest opener for an Indian film in Japan. Aamir Khan's Dangal held the record previously. Saaho has also managed to earn a spot among top five grossing Indian films in Japan, other four being English Vinglish, 3 Idiots, Muthu and Baahubali 2.

