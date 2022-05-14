Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Starrer Records 'Shockingly Low' Opening

Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh’s new film has collected a low opening day box office collection. The film marked the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar and is Arjun Reddy’s fame Shalini Pandey’s first Bollywood movie as well.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Jayeshbhai Jordaar has collected Rs 3.25 crore. “#JayeshbhaiJordaar has a shockingly low start on Day 1… Day 2 and 3 very crucial… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. #India biz." he tweeted. The film is reportedly a mid-budget project.

#JayeshbhaiJordaar has a shockingly low start on Day 1… Day 2 and 3 very crucial… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/THTPjHYLeV— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2022

Jayeshbhai Jordaar revolves around a Gujarati man who is fighting his conservative family to save his unborn daughter. With Ranveer and Shalini in the lead, the film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film received mixed reviews with many praising Ranveer’s performance but the story fell short.

News18.com’s review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar reads: “Jayesbhai Jordaar is not only unsatisfying but also poignant. The film is breezy enough at its core but despite its rousing moments, the film leaves you feeling unfulfilled. It could definitely have surely been more ‘Jordaar.’"

The review added that Ranveer carried the film on his shoulder. “He tries his best to become Jayesbhai, who hides his hurt and only wants to do right by everyone. With each appearance, his level of commitment is clearly on the upside, and he is a very likable actor, striving to win us over if he does miss a couple of beats here and there," the review said.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is Ranveer’s second movie released in theatres post the ease of Covid-19 lockdown. He was seen in ’83, playing the role of Kapil Dev. The movie faced tough competition from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The actor is now gearing for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.

