Jayeshbhai Jordaar Day 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer’s Collection Stays Low, Mints Rs.4 Crores

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the big film this weekend. The film, which also marks Shalini Pandey’s big screen Hindi debut, is about the important topic of female foeticide. However, many people complained about the fact that the film was not marketed properly, which can be one of the reasons why it is faring poorly at the box office. Now, the Day 2 numbers of the film is out, and it did not show any major growth.

On its second day, Jayeshbhai Jordaar collected just Rs. 4 crores, which is a few crores more that its opening day collection. On Day 1, the film had minted Rs. 3.25 crores, which according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh was ‘shockingly low’. He also mentioned that while the Day 2 collection showed some improvement, it was ‘not enough to recover lost ground due to an extremely low start on Day 1’. He also mentioned that the film might collect Rs. 12 crores by the end of the first weekend. The total collection is two days has been Rs. 7.25 crores. See the tweet here:

#JayeshbhaiJordaar picks up on Day 2, but not enough to recover lost ground due to an extremely low start on Day 1… Eyes ₹ 12 cr [+/-] total in its weekend, a dismal number for a film starring a prominent name… Fri 3.25 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/YUR1Fw807q— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2022

In the film, Ranveer Singh played a Gujju from a conservative background who takes it upon himself to save his unborn child. The film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

News18’s review of the film read, “Jayesbhai Jordaar is not only unsatisfying but also poignant. The film is breezy enough at its core but despite its rousing moments, the film leaves you feeling unfulfilled. It could definitely have surely been more ‘Jordaar’."

This is Ranveer’s second film to release post lockdown, the first being Kabir Khan’s ’83. The actor will next be seen in Cirkus, which will release this year, and he has been busy shooting for Karan Johar helmed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.