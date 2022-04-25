Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh Dances Carelessly in New Track 'Firecracker', Fans Call Him Most Versatile Actor

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is making quite the noise before its release, with its intriguing trailer and various promotional posts. Now, the makers have released the first song from the upcoming film titled ‘Firecracker’ which sees the actor break into a peppy dance. The powerful music duo of Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani has voiced the track and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar and Vayu. The video shows Ranveer Singh letting loose and dancing his heart out with hundreds of women. Fans are loving his simple approach to the role and have taken to the comment section of YouTube to paise the actor.

Fans also commented that Ranveer can get into the skin of any character easily and gave him the title of the most versatile actor.

Ranveer took to his official Instagram handle to share the song. Take a look:

The trailer of the film was released last week, showing Ranveer as a Gujarati man, married to Shalini Pandey (Arjun Reddy actress), and a father of a daughter. His father, the village sarpanch (Boman Irani), and mother played by Ratna Pathak Shah are hell-bent on having a grandson this time.

Ranveer’s transformation in this film has been hailed by many who praised him for being able to play different characters with so much ease. Talking to News18.com, the actor said, “For me, the best thing about being an actor is that you can live so many lives and experience so much because each character that I choose to play is remarkably different from one another. When people saw Band Baaja Baaraat, they felt for the longest time that I was a boy who was born and brought up in Delhi. This has happened many times during the course of my 11-year career and that to me is the biggest compliment because I like to convince people that I can transform myself into anyone.”

