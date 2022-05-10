Jayeshbhai Jordaar Release Cleared But Delhi HC Orders Ranveer Singh's Film To Add New Disclaimers

Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been cleared for release. The Ranveer Singh starrer landed in hot waters after the trailer featured the depiction of a prenatal sex-determination scene. An NGO named Youth Against Crime through Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak filed a plea at the Delhi High Court against the scene and the film’s release was in jeopardy.

On Monday, Delhi HC also said that subjects like pre-natal sex determination cannot be trivialised. Now, it is reported that the court has given the Yash Raj Films movie a green signal for release but not without additions of a few new disclaimers featuring the pregnant women getting ultrasounds. The disclaimer should be added to not only the movie but also the YouTube videos featuring the scene. Justice Naveen Chawla and Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri watched relevant scenes from the movie and passed the movie.

According to Bar and Bench, the court ordered: “We have also perused the trailer and also the relevant scenes from the movie. We had suggested certain further disclaimers to be displayed in the trailer and also in the movie when the scenes in relation to ultrasound scene and another connected scene is depicted. The learned senior counsel, without prejudice to his submissions, has agreed to depict a further static warning/disclaimer to be depicted during the running of both the scenes."

The order added that a screenshot of such disclaimer should be reproduced at the court. “Keeping in view that the film has already been certified and is scheduled to be released on May 13 and the disclaimer that has now been agreed to be shown during the scene in question. The senior counsel submits that similar warning/disclaimer will be depicted on all formats on the trailer and YouTube. He however submits that he will require some time. he assures that the same will be done. The R-4 is bound by the statements made by the senior counsel on its behalf," the court added.

The bench added that filmmakers should be responsible and ensure that subjects of social evils are not glorified on the big screen. Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Yash Raj Films, mentioned Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat as references to insist that a film must be seen in its entirety.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to release on May 13.

