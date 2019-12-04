Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster Reminds Fan of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns
A Twitter user could not help but point out the similarities between 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' first look poster and Kangana Ranaut's 2015 film 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' poster.
Image: Jayeshbhai Jordaar (L), Tanu Weds Manu Returns film posters
Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s first look is apparently similar to the poster of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns released in May 2015, a Twitter user pointed out.
Read: Ranveer Singh Gives off Perfect Gujarati Vibes in Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look
Both the posters show a group of women who have a veil on their faces. The women are seen standing behind the protagonist of the Bollywood films in a similar manner too.
The similarity was spotted by a Twitter user who identifies himself as, Nazmul Hossain. He tweeted, the image of Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s first look and the Tanu Weds Manu Returns poster together, drawing comparison between the two. He captioned his tweet as, “Idea can come from anywhere #JayeshBhaiJordaar.”
Idea can come from anywhere #JayeshBhaiJordaar pic.twitter.com/G125PPZECr— NazmulHossain (@NZLhossain) December 4, 2019
Ranveer will be seen essaying the titular role in debutant director and writer Divyang Thakkar film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the first look shared by the actor on Instagram, he is seen wearing an orange t-shirt with black polka dot collar and pocket. He is seen wearing faded jeans. The actor is seen sporting a side parted hairstyle and a thin moustache. He has also seemingly shed weight for the role.
The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is slated to be released in 2020. Actor Shalini Pandey will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer in the film.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zomato Asked Foodies to Share 'Most Creative' Restaurant Names and Desis Didn't Disappoint
- Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma Dazzle at Glamour and Style Awards Night
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- Did You Know, You Could Still Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free
- Hey Alexa, You're the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: AI Assistant Ruins Holiday Surprise