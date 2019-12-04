Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar Poster Reminds Fan of Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s first look is apparently similar to the poster of Kangana Ranaut starrer Tanu Weds Manu Returns released in May 2015, a Twitter user pointed out.

Both the posters show a group of women who have a veil on their faces. The women are seen standing behind the protagonist of the Bollywood films in a similar manner too.

The similarity was spotted by a Twitter user who identifies himself as, Nazmul Hossain. He tweeted, the image of Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s first look and the Tanu Weds Manu Returns poster together, drawing comparison between the two. He captioned his tweet as, “Idea can come from anywhere #JayeshBhaiJordaar.”

Ranveer will be seen essaying the titular role in debutant director and writer Divyang Thakkar film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the first look shared by the actor on Instagram, he is seen wearing an orange t-shirt with black polka dot collar and pocket. He is seen wearing faded jeans. The actor is seen sporting a side parted hairstyle and a thin moustache. He has also seemingly shed weight for the role.

The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is slated to be released in 2020. Actor Shalini Pandey will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer in the film.

