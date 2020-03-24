English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jazz Star Manu Dibango, Known for 'Soul Makossa', Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Jazz Star Manu Dibango, Known for 'Soul Makossa', Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit 'Soul Makossa', is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Share this:

Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died on Tuesday after contracting the new coronavirus, his representatives have confirmed. The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit 'Soul Makossa', is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.

"He died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region," his music publisher Thierry Durepaire said.

A message on his official Facebook page confirmed that his death had come after he contracted COVID-19.

"His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible," the message said.

The saxophonist was one of the pioneers of Afro jazz and also fused funk with traditional Cameroonian music.

His biggest hit was the B-side of a song to support the Cameroon football team in the African Cup of Nations but was picked up and popularised by New York DJs.

In 2009, he accused Michael Jackson of borrowing one of his hooks for two songs on the legendary 'Thriller' album. Jackson settled out of court.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story