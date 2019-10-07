Jazzy B, Apache Indian Come Out With New Song ‘Dil Mangdi'
Jazzy B is known for songs like Rambo, Naag and Mitran De Boot among many others. He has collaborated with Apache Indian in the past as well.
picture courtesy- instagram
Punjabi singer Jazzy B, Sukh-E and reggae legend Apache Indian have come out with a new song titled Dil Mangdi. "Dil Mangdi is a fun chill track, the beats are catchy, the rap is amazing and it's been written phenomenally. Very, very happy with how it has turned out," Jazzy B said.
The music video of the song features Jazzy B, Sukh-E and Apache Indian getting their groove on. Written by Jaani, Dil Mangdi is composed by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz.
Birmingham-born musician Steven Kapur, famously known as Apache Indian, is popular for the song Boom shack-a-lack and Raggamuffin girl among many others.
