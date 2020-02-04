Take the pledge to vote

Jazzy B on Recreations: Bollywood Music is Running Out of Ideas

Punjabi singer Jazzy B recently recreated his track 'Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya' for Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. He said that Bollywood is running out of songs, but the trend of recreations seems to be working for the industry.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
Punjabi singer Jazzy B recently recreated his track 'Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya' for Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. He said that Bollywood is running out of songs, but the trend of recreations seems to be working for the industry.

Punjabi singer Jazzy B, who has recreated his hit song "Jine mera dil luteya" for the recently-released Hindi film "Jawaani Jaaneman", feels the Bollywood music industry is facing shortage of original ideas, which is why so many old songs are being revamped lately.

"I think Bollywood is running out of ideas. That's why they have been recreating the old songs. But the trend is working. The new generation might not know the old masterpieces, so now they must be liking the recreated versions. So it is working," Jazzy B, whose original name is Jaswinder Singh Bains, told IANS.

The Indian-Canadian bhangra hip-hopper also urged makers to involve original talent while recreating old tracks.

"Make sure everybody gets their due credit. Be it original composer or singer or writer, they should also become part of the new versions, and bring the old stuff back in a new way," he added.

Apart from working on music in Bollywood, Jazzy B is also focussing on collaborations with other artistes.

"2020 is totally packed. It is my year man! I have recreated my own song 'Dil luteya' after 16 or 17 years. It was a great experience. Now I am focusing on collaborations. I am going to collaborate with Bohemia, too. I also have a couple of songs in Punjabi movies. There's going to be a lot of work this year, and I am going to work very hard," he said.

