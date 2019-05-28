Take the pledge to vote

»
2-min read

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar Add Spice to JCB Ki Khudayi Memes, See Here

#JCB Ki Khudayi memes took over social media on Monday night. They had taken over YouTube a while back.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar Add Spice to JCB Ki Khudayi Memes, See Here
Images of Bollywood-inspired #JCBKiKhudayi memes
If you have not yet heard or come across the most viral trend of 2019 in India, #JCBKiKhudayi, then perhaps you have arrived at the right place. To put things into perspective, JCB videos are quite a popular trend on YouTube. If you search the words 'JCB' on the video streaming platform, the search results show a collation of videos that offer that show work at a construction site that basically employs the services of a heavy machinery digging sand and mud.

What is so eye-catching in the videos cannot be ascertained, but apparently the videos have viewership that go up to 25 million per video. Sample a version of JCB video here:



Starting out as counter-culture movement, in opposition to the popularity of an excavator digging up dirt, JCB ki Khudayi has turned into a viral meme fest, as of now. Litany of social media users are sharing memes, cashing in on the trend. Some even went to the extent of involving pop culture films and Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan among others to add some weight to their fun.

See some Bollywood-inspired JCB memes here:































