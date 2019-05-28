Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar Add Spice to JCB Ki Khudayi Memes, See Here
#JCB Ki Khudayi memes took over social media on Monday night. They had taken over YouTube a while back.
Images of Bollywood-inspired #JCBKiKhudayi memes
What is so eye-catching in the videos cannot be ascertained, but apparently the videos have viewership that go up to 25 million per video. Sample a version of JCB video here:
Starting out as counter-culture movement, in opposition to the popularity of an excavator digging up dirt, JCB ki Khudayi has turned into a viral meme fest, as of now. Litany of social media users are sharing memes, cashing in on the trend. Some even went to the extent of involving pop culture films and Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan among others to add some weight to their fun.
See some Bollywood-inspired JCB memes here:
Nothing just trending #jcbkikhudayi #jcbmemes #JCBkikhudai pic.twitter.com/jxCgOptmIq— Atharva Bhosle (@atharvabhosle54) May 28, 2019
Saddest Video on Internet 😭😭#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/dcI6eSeAiJ— खलनायक 😈 (@AwaraKhalnayak) May 28, 2019
If Batman was Indian :#JCBkikhudai #jcbkikhudayi #JCB pic.twitter.com/ecfoiVD10R— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 27, 2019
When someone says " I don't like JCB ki Khudayi"— Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) May 28, 2019
Me - 👇👇👇#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/Y1rycR9roD
Wait for it😂#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/sGKG21E9qY— Gundya Bhau (@BhauGundya) May 27, 2019
when the JCB KI KHUDAAI is about to start #jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/uoaKW3eky1— SAVAGEDADDY (@merawala_memer) May 27, 2019
JCB Driver when no one came to watch your khudai#JCB #jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/X8qFHve4Km— Nobita Nohara (@nobita__nohara) May 27, 2019
me and my homies watching "JCB KI KHUDAAI "#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/y0XVIdImiT— SAVAGEDADDY (@merawala_memer) May 27, 2019
Me - What's going on— Achyut 🇮🇳 (@heyitsachyut) May 27, 2019
Crush - JCB ki Khudai dekh Rahi Hun .
Me -#jcbkikhudayi #JCB pic.twitter.com/NPjvcBKmUP
#jcbkikhudayi— Pratiksha Tiwari (@Pratiks439) May 27, 2019
The JCB driver everyone wants.. pic.twitter.com/rT9URr0dNL
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral, Thanks Indian Fans
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s