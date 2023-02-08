CHANGE LANGUAGE
JD Swamy's Telugu Film Perfume Completes Post-production: Report

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 18:40 IST

Hyderabad, India

The scent-themed thriller introduced Che Nag and Prachi Thaker as the lead of the film.

JD Swamy’s directorial Perfume, which was earlier titled Vedha, has completed its post-production.

Thrillers are the order of the day in Telugu cinema and the statement holds for all films irrespective of their scale. While making a film many things are changed in the process, from re-writing a scene and editing again to changing the title of the film to make it more appealing to the audience. JD Swamy’s directorial Perfume, which was earlier titled Vedha, has completed its post-production. The scent-themed thriller introduced Che Nag and Prachi Thaker as the lead of the film.

Several reports suggest that the film, which was in the editing stage, has completed the edit. The release date of the film is expected to be officially announced by the makers anytime soon.

The film has been produced under the banner of Fragrance Manifestation. J Sudhakar, Siva B, Rajeev Kumar B, Srinivas Lavuri, Rajendra Kankuntla, and Sridhar Akkineni (USA) are jointly producing this film.

The teaser of Perfume was launched last month. In the teaser, Che Nag portraying the character named Vedha is introduced as a womaniser who relentlessly chases women regardless of the situation or place. His behaviour sends shockwaves among women in the city. A police officer is then shown who is determined to nab Vedha when a woman falls prey to his advances. But then a twist comes and a psychiatrist later informs them that he is not obsessed with women but with their fragrance which drives him insane.

Abhinaya Anand, Meghraj Ravindra, Keshav Deepak, Baba Meer, Lavanya Reddy and Geethanjali Tasya essay other important roles in Perfume.

Ram K Mahesh has cranked the camera for the film edited by Prawin Pudi. Chandrabose has penned the lyrics while his better-half Suchitra (Chandrabose) and Anna Raj are the choreographers. PG Vinda is the technical head of the team.

first published:February 08, 2023, 18:40 IST
last updated:February 08, 2023, 18:40 IST
