JDJ 10: After Elimination, Paras Kalnawat Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Spondylitis and Muscle Tear In Both Knees

Television actor Paras Kalnawat was recently eliminated from the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. After his exit, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and penned down a long note talking about his journey in the show. Paras revealed how he was very conscious in the beginning thinking about how will he be able to perform in front of his judges – Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

“It’s a win! I won millions of hearts, finally I can call myself a dancer. Being a part of India’s No. 1 reality show itself is big. It’s an end of this beautiful journey but I’m taking along beautiful memories, great bonds and kind words by the judges, cast & crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. I’m blessed to have been able to perform in front of my co-contestants and judges as I’ve always had stage fear. I was too conscious in the beginning but then I overcame my fear,” he wrote.

Paras further revealed that during his stint in the show, he was diagnosed with spondylitis and muscle tear in both his knees. “Also I was diagnosed with spondylitis and muscle tear in both the knees but I decided not to give up because this journey was more important than my health. I felt so lucky sitting in the contestant lobby along with the legends and celebrities I’ve been watching even before I decided to be an actor. Love you guys and I’m gonna miss you all,” he added. Paras concluded by thanking his fans and wrote and assured them that ‘picture abhi baaki hai’.

Paras also shared a picture along with his co-contestants. From Sriti Jha to Faisal Sheikh, Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma, the entire Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 team can be seen posing in the photo.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Soon after Paras shared the post, Nia Sharma took to the comments section and wrote, “You’re an all heart @paras_kalnawat love and luck to you always❤️. Long way to go bud.” Sriti Jha also shared, “Picture abhi wakai baaki hai… phir milenge.” Actress and Paras’ friend Ashnoor Kaur also commented, “Onwards & upwards!! We know how hard you’ve worked Mr neighbour, proud proud.”

Meanwhile, besides Paras, Amruta Khanvilkar was also eliminated from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 last week. The two had to bid farewell to the show after their dance-off with Niti Taylor, Rubina Dilaik, Gunjan Sinha and Tejas Verma.

Read all the Latest Movies News here