1-min read

Jealous Girlfriend 'Bans' Man from Watching Game of Thrones Over Topless Scenes

A male fan was admonished by his girlfriend for watching 'Game of Thrones,' which she believes is filled with nudity.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Jealous Girlfriend 'Bans' Man from Watching Game of Thrones Over Topless Scenes
Image: A still from Game of Thrones Season 8
In the latest loss that has been spawned in the wake of Game of Thrones, a male fan was admonished by his girlfriend for watching the HBO series that she believes is filled with nudity. As claimed by the male viewer, his girlfriend has also stopped talking to him over the same.

The man took to Reddit to take relationship advice from people after his girlfriend apparently banned him from watching GoT because she is ‘jealous’ of topless women in the series.

The man shared his thoughts on the website saying, "So I watch Game of Thrones. My gf was watching it for the first time last night. I woke up to her ranting about the series saying, 'There's nothing but t**s in the series. She then started sh****ng on me and saying that's the only reason I watch it. I told her I do not get turned on by that, and then I said, 'You're getting jealous of me watching a TV series.' She said, 'No, I'm jealous of the t**s."

Arguing his point further, he added, "Also, she has made me watch Magic Mike with her before, so I thought she was pushing some double standard. She won't talk to me now. Am I in the wrong here?"

Towards the end, he also wrote, "I don't want spoilers."

See post here:

Game of Thrones

The truth to the woman's claims lies in the fact that indeed GoT is filled with very graphic scenes that may shock the viewers from time to time. Although scenes depicting nudity have declined over the seasons, it remains an integral part of the series.

