Jealous Much? Disha Patani Asks Her Dog Bella As She Pets Her Cat Keety

If one has been on Disha Patani's social media handles, they will realise that she is an ardent pet lover. The Bharat actress has both cats and dogs at her place and recently also welcomed another cat to her family on the occasion of her 26th birthday. She got herself a furry cat and named her Keety, leaving the lot of pets she already has craving and fighting for her affection.

Disha posted an image to her Instagram stories on Wednesday that shows her dog Bella jumping around to catch Disha's attention, as she plays with her cat. In the photo, we can see Disha holding her cat close to her while Bella can be seen climbing onto Disha from behind. Disha shared the picture and wrote over it, "Jealous Bella," while also accompanying it with a laughing emoji. The picture of the three of them together is just adorable.

See the image from Disha's Insta stories here:

On the movies front, Disha is fresh off the success of her film Bharat, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Disha plays the role of a circus performer in the film and is receiving love for her agility and her dance moves in the song Slow Motion.

Next, she has Mohit Suri's Malang lined up, releasing on February 2020. Her personal equation with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is also gaining traction in media news. While some claim that they have parted ways, others say that they are going strong. Both Tiger and Disha have never confirmed dating each other.

