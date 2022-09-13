Jean-Luc Godard, French New Wave Auteur, Passes Away At 91

Jean-Luc Godard, who is considered to be the godfather of the French New Wave cinema, passed away at the age of 91, reported French paper Liberation. The art film movement emerged in the late 1950s in France and it is considered to be one of the most influential film movements of all time. Godard, along with filmmakers such as Francois Truffaut, Eric Rohmer and Jacques Rivette are considered to be pioneers of the movement.

The iconic filmmaker helmed a couple of short films before foraying into the New Wave Moment. The movement is marked by some of his legendary films such as Breathless, Pierrot le Fou, Contempt, My Life to Live, and A Woman is A Woman among others, which keep inspiring filmmakers to date.

Following his demise, netizens took to social media to share stills from his film and paid tribute to the legendary auteur.

Jean-Luc Godard was married twice, once to actress Anna Karina with whom he collaborated for some of his most acclaimed films. He was later married to Anne Wiazemsky who was also a French actress and appeared in several films by Godard. The filmmaker is survived by his partner Anne-Marie Miéville.

