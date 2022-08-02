Jee Le Zaraa Shelved? Alia Bhatt Gives Promising Update About Her Film With Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif

Last year, social media celebrated the announcement of the film Jee Le Zaraa. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the Farhan Akhtar directorial was going to finally give Bollywood an all-girls road trip movie. However, the film was delayed. While it is speculated that the delay was due to Alia’s pregnancy, the makers are yet to address the claims. Rumours also did the rounds suggesting the movie might not happen altogether.

However, Alia has clarified that there is no truth in such claims and that the film will kick off production next year. Speaking at a media interaction recently, Alia said, “It’s happening! We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (indicating her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait.”

Alia announced her pregnancy in June but hasn’t let her impending motherhood take away the attention from her upcoming release Darlings. The film stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma along with Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on August 5. Co-produced by Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, Darlings marks her third film this year. She was seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in February which was soon followed by the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in March.

Not long ago, Alia returned from London after wrapping her Hollywood debut shoot, Heart of Stones. Apart from this, the actress has also finished up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Ranveer Singh, and is going to release sometime in 2023. Post Darlings’ release, Alia will dive into the promotions of Brahmastra, which is slated for a September 9 release.

