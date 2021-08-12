Jee Le Zaraa to Baar Baar Dekho: 5 Bollywood Films That Borrow Their Titles From Songs

Our filmmakers can get really creative with the title of their productions. However, a lot of times we see them borrowing names from popular song titles. Whether it is an attempt to popularize their film is a debate for another day. Here we have listed some of the famous Bollywood films that borrow their titles from popular Hindi songs.

Jee Le Zaara

Recently, on the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai completing 20 years, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa. It will revolve around a road trip and star three leading ladies of the industry- Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film borrows its name from the song ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ from the film Taalash. Interestingly, the film was also produced by Farhan Akhtar.

Koi Mil Gaya

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had the perfect soundtrack that still makes people shake their legs so many years after its release. One famous and peppy track from the film- Koi Mil Gaya is also the title of one of India’s most popular sci-fi alien films starring Hritik Roshan and Priety Zinta. It is hard to figure out whether one will think of the Rahul-Anjali-Tina love triangle or the adorable Jaadoo when one hears the title Koi Mil Gaya.

Baar Baar Dekho

Another film produced by Farhan Akhtar that borrows its title from a popular Hindi song is Baar Baar Dekho starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. The original song was voiced by Mohammad Rafi for the 1962 film China Town.

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

The film revolves around three men played by Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Omi Vaidya who takes wrong decisions in order to find love. The song that it borrows its title from is from the film Ishqiya, release one year before Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’s release. Ishqiya starred Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi.

Jai Ho

AR Rahman creates a masterpiece out of everything he touches. His song Jai Ho from the film Slumdog Millionaire got the musician two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. The same thing, however, can’t be said about Salman Khan’s Jai ho, which borrowed its title from the zestful song.

