Nusrat Jahan, Dev, Jeet Gannguli, Arindam Sil Mourn Death of Veteran Bengali Actor Tapas Pal

Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 61 at a private hospital in Mumbai. Pal is survived by his wife Nandini Paul, who is a contestant in this year’s Bigg Boss Bangla, and their daughter Sohini, who is also an actor.

Pal won accolades for films like Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986), Amar Bandhan (1986) and Guru Dakshina (1987). Pal won a Filmfare Award for his role in Saheb. Pal also worked in Bollywood films. He was also cast opposite Madhuri Dixit in his first Bollywood movie Abodh.

Hearing the news left renowned Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil, famous author Arnab Ray and composer Jeet Gannguli, actors Dev, Jeet and Nusrat Jahan saddened and shocked. In fact, TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also shared condolences with Pal's family after hearing the news of his sudden demise.

Check out tweets shared remembering Tapas Pal below:

Sad to hear about Tapas Da...May his soul rest in Peace....Ur contribution to Bengali films will always be celebrated 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Dev (@idevadhikari) February 18, 2020

Saddened and shocked to know about sudden demise of Tapas Pal. Condolences to the bereaved family. RIP 🙏 — Jeet (@jeet30) February 18, 2020

The Superstar & a wonderful co-actor with whom I had the opportunity to share screen with. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 https://t.co/Y4T8XBeD4n — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) February 18, 2020





Rest in Peace. #TapasPal leaves behind an era in Bengali cinema that will be remembered always. And lot of memories for us too. — Arindam Sil (@silarindam) February 18, 2020

Genuinely sad on hearing the news that Tapas Pal has passed away. I choose not to remember the TMC politician but instead the actor, of Dadar Kirti, Parabot Priya, Gurudakshina & Saheb, so much a part of a generation’s childhood, Saturday evening TV of tel-muri & Tapas Pal. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) February 18, 2020

Deeply saddened at the sudden demise of Tapas Pal, one of the finest actors Bengali Film Industry has had. My condolences to the bereaved family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gPsoj1K4wJ — Jeet Gannguli (@jeetmusic) February 18, 2020

Saddened & shocked to hear about the demise of Tapas Paul. He was a superstar of Bengali cinema who was a member of the Trinamool family.Tapas served the people as a two-term MP and MLA. We will miss him dearly. My condolences to his wife Nandini, daughter Sohini & his many fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 18, 2020

