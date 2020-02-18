English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Nusrat Jahan, Dev, Jeet Gannguli, Arindam Sil Mourn Death of Veteran Bengali Actor Tapas Pal

Nusrat Jahan, renowned Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil, famous author Arnab Ray, music composer Jeet Gannguli and others expressed sorrow after the news of sudden demise of veteran Bengali actor Tapas Pal surfaced.

  • Last Updated: February 18, 2020, 11:23 AM IST
Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 61 at a private hospital in Mumbai. Pal is survived by his wife Nandini Paul, who is a contestant in this year’s Bigg Boss Bangla, and their daughter Sohini, who is also an actor.

Pal won accolades for films like Saheb (1981), Parabat Priya (1984), Bhalobasa Bhalobasa (1985), Anurager Choyan (1986), Amar Bandhan (1986) and Guru Dakshina (1987). Pal won a Filmfare Award for his role in Saheb. Pal also worked in Bollywood films. He was also cast opposite Madhuri Dixit in his first Bollywood movie Abodh.

Hearing the news left renowned Bengali filmmaker Arindam Sil, famous author Arnab Ray and composer Jeet Gannguli, actors Dev, Jeet and Nusrat Jahan saddened and shocked. In fact, TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also shared condolences with Pal's family after hearing the news of his sudden demise.

Check out tweets shared remembering Tapas Pal below:



