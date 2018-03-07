GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jeetendra Booked By Shimla Police After Sexual Assault Allegations

Jeetendra’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had previously denied the allegations and said the baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims have been made to defame the actor with a personal agenda.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jeetendra Booked By Shimla Police After Sexual Assault Allegations
A file photo of Jeetendra.
Actor Jeetendra has been booked by the Shimla Police, according to a report by The Indian Express. A cousin of the actor had filed a complaint with the DGP of Himachal Pradesh in February, alleging that she had been assaulted by Jeetendra 47 years ago, while accompanying him on a trip to the city. The complainant said she was 18 at the time.

According to latest reports, she will be recording her statement before a magistrate, and has been asked to provide any evidence she may have to help prove her testimony; thus far, police officials say the woman has neither provided them with the name of the hotel nor offered any proof of her stay there.

Jeetendra’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had previously denied the allegations and said the baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims have been made to defame the actor with a personal agenda. He also said the charges cannot be entertained by any court of law or law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years.

In her earlier statement, the woman said that the alleged abuse took place in January 1971, when the actor was 28 and had just stepped into showbiz. She said that she had just turned 18 and Jeetendra, without informing her, took her father's permission to take her to visit his film's set, where he sexually assaulted her. She claimed that before this, Jeetendra had never spoken to her about her films and the two were not friendly. Her letter described the incident in detail.

jeetendra

Also Watch

  • Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES