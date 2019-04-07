English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jeetendra Dances to Jawani Jaaneman With Wife at 77th Birthday Bash, Ekta Kapoor Shares Video
Ekta Kapoor shared a cute video of her parents dancing together at Jeetendra's 77th birthday bash on Saturday.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Jeetendra turned 77 on Sunday and the Kapoor family had a grand party on Saturday night to ring in the veteran actor's birthday. One of the sweetest moments from the party was shared by his daughter Ekta Kapoor, who posted a video of Jeetendra dancing to the song Jawani Jaaneman with wife Shobha Kapoor.
The song from Amitabh Bachchan’s Namakharam (1982), originally picturised on Parveen Babi, was being sung live as Jeetendra held Shobha and moved to the music before his wife told him to stop. The two then turn their backs to the camera and greeted the audience.
TV actors Mona Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Mushtaq Sheikh attended the party. Jeetendra’s son Tusshar was also spotted arriving for the celebrations.
The party seemed to be all about retro music, as Ekta shared another video in which her parents, along with actress Mona Singh are seen enjoying the song Saamne Ye Kaun Aaya from the film Jawani Diwani (1972).
Jeetendra made his Bollywood debut with Shantaram’s Geet Gaya Paththaro Ne (1964) and shot to fame with his hit songs in Farz (1967). Mast Baharo Ka Mai Aashiq and Bar Baar Din Ye Aaye are some of the songs that were chartbusters in the era. He was known for his typical dancing style, earning the moniker Jumping Jack in Bollywood.
He wasn't all about commercial films, though. The actor also worked with Gulzar in slice-of-life films such as Parichay, Kinara and Khushboo. He now runs a production house with his wife and daughter, taking care of TV shows and films produced under the Balaji Films banner.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The song from Amitabh Bachchan’s Namakharam (1982), originally picturised on Parveen Babi, was being sung live as Jeetendra held Shobha and moved to the music before his wife told him to stop. The two then turn their backs to the camera and greeted the audience.
TV actors Mona Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Mushtaq Sheikh attended the party. Jeetendra’s son Tusshar was also spotted arriving for the celebrations.
The party seemed to be all about retro music, as Ekta shared another video in which her parents, along with actress Mona Singh are seen enjoying the song Saamne Ye Kaun Aaya from the film Jawani Diwani (1972).
Jeetendra made his Bollywood debut with Shantaram’s Geet Gaya Paththaro Ne (1964) and shot to fame with his hit songs in Farz (1967). Mast Baharo Ka Mai Aashiq and Bar Baar Din Ye Aaye are some of the songs that were chartbusters in the era. He was known for his typical dancing style, earning the moniker Jumping Jack in Bollywood.
He wasn't all about commercial films, though. The actor also worked with Gulzar in slice-of-life films such as Parichay, Kinara and Khushboo. He now runs a production house with his wife and daughter, taking care of TV shows and films produced under the Balaji Films banner.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Captain Kohli Still an 'Apprentice': Gambhir Takes Fresh Aim
- Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video
- Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield Classic 350
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on Sale Today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results