Jeetendra Dances to Jawani Jaaneman With Wife at 77th Birthday Bash, Ekta Kapoor Shares Video

Jeetendra turned 77 on Sunday and the Kapoor family had a grand party on Saturday night to ring in the veteran actor's birthday. One of the sweetest moments from the party was shared by his daughter Ekta Kapoor, who posted a video of Jeetendra dancing to the song Jawani Jaaneman with wife Shobha Kapoor.The song from Amitabh Bachchan’s Namakharam (1982), originally picturised on Parveen Babi, was being sung live as Jeetendra held Shobha and moved to the music before his wife told him to stop. The two then turn their backs to the camera and greeted the audience.TV actors Mona Singh, Krystle D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Mushtaq Sheikh attended the party. Jeetendra’s son Tusshar was also spotted arriving for the celebrations.The party seemed to be all about retro music, as Ekta shared another video in which her parents, along with actress Mona Singh are seen enjoying the song Saamne Ye Kaun Aaya from the film Jawani Diwani (1972).Jeetendra made his Bollywood debut with Shantaram’s Geet Gaya Paththaro Ne (1964) and shot to fame with his hit songs in Farz (1967). Mast Baharo Ka Mai Aashiq and Bar Baar Din Ye Aaye are some of the songs that were chartbusters in the era. He was known for his typical dancing style, earning the moniker Jumping Jack in Bollywood.He wasn't all about commercial films, though. The actor also worked with Gulzar in slice-of-life films such as Parichay, Kinara and Khushboo. He now runs a production house with his wife and daughter, taking care of TV shows and films produced under the Balaji Films banner.