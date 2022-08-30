Jeethu Joseph Shares Hilarious Blooper Video Of 12th Man On Instagram

Jeethu Joseph trolled his own directorial 12th Man by posting a video on Instagram. The video is a little over 3-minute long and showcases various funny bloopers from the shooting of the film. It starts with an old movie clip where Mannar Mathai transports a bus full of theatre workers.

After this scene, a lot of bloopers have been lined up one after another. They can be seen laughing, fumbling, dancing and more in the video. A lot of scenes filled with excitement and suspense involved a lot of laughing and retakes. The audience would easily be able to figure out the scenes the bloopers correspond to.

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal have collaborated on several occasions to give amazing films to the audience. These include the superhit films Drushyam and Drushyam 2 which also saw a lot of official remakes being made. The makers started shooting for 12th Man between Drushyam 2 and Ram. Ram is yet to be released and the shooting for the movie had paused in between and resumed recently.

12th Man is a suspense thriller and the events of the film take place in 24 hours. The story of the film is loosely based on the core idea of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. The story revolves around 11 people who gather in an isolated resort for a bachelor’s party. The friends claim to know everything about each other but after an argument understand that they do have hidden secrets. They then play a game of not hiding anything from each other which includes reading the texts they receive loudly and putting their calls on speakerphones. All of this leads to one of the characters’ deaths and then the story revolves around who might be the culprit.

The cinematography of the film was done by Satish Kurup and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor.

