Jeetige Bags National Film Award For Best Tulu Film, Know Who Santhosh Mada Is

The 68th National Film Awards were announced by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on July 22. The 10-member jury led by filmmaker Vipul Shah announced the winner for the year 2020. The Tulu film Jeetige helmed by Santhosh Mada bagged the award for the Best Tulu Film.

Jeetige is based on the true events when the pandemic hit the world. It revolves around Daivaradhane Paathri (spirit Worshipher) waiting for his son to return home. The son who works on a ship is stranded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The worshipper of the Koraga spirit was played by Naveen D Patil, who had almost given up the tradition as it did not yield much money. He returned to Kola Kattuvike (worshipper role) wishing that his son returns home safe.

The beautiful film, which is critically acclaimed, has been directed by Santosh Mada. Born and brought up in Mangalore, he is now settled in Udyavara in Kerala. But many might not know that Santosh is the son-in-law of the renowned Malayali lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri.

The man who has stolen the hearts of the audience with his beautifully penned words through the songs. Santosh has worked under filmmaker Jayaraj as an assistant director. He has worked together with Abhaya Simha in the film Shikari.

Speaking to The Hindu, Santhosh Mada has said that being a Mangalorean, he intended to showcase the rich cultural heritage spirit worship and similar things of the region through the film. He further said that as the pandemic started and the world went into lockdown, he learned that more than 100 Indian sailors are stranded on board a ship near Japan and that inspired him to make a film on it.

Naveen D Patil played the lead role in the film. The film has been backed by Arun Rai Thodar.

The award is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is noteworthy as it is one of the most prestigious awards honoured in the field of Cinema conferred by the Indian Government.

