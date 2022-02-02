Jeev Majha Guntala's Malhar and Antara To Celebrate Their First Makar Sankranti

Malhar and Antara, the lead characters of the Marathi show Jeev Majha Guntala, will soon be seen celebrating their first Makar Sankranti after the marriage. The continues to win hearts and Antara and Malhar are adored by the masses. The makers recently shot a scene in which two of them will be seen celebrating their first festival together. In the show, Malhar and Antara have extremely different qualities from each other. However, they got married after persuasion from their families.

Yogita Chavan plays the character of Antara, while Saurabh Choughule plays Malhar. A video in which Anatara and Malhar are seen celebrating their first Makar Sankranti is doing the rounds on Instagram.

Both Antara and Malhar are looking gorgeous on this occasion. While Antara is decked up in a black saree paired with a pink blouse and some floral jewellery, Malhar is wearing a Yellow Kurta and white Payjama. In the video, Malhar can be seen helping Antara fix the pleats of her saree. With time Malhar and Antara’s relationship is getting stronger.

This means that the audience will soon get to see some romantic scenes of the two. Some characters in the show keep trying to separate Malhar and Antara, holding the audience on the edge. Currently, the viewers are loving all the emotions this couple is going through.

Recently, Yogita Chavan and Saurabh Choughule were seen having a fun time together in the viral video. They were seen trying to copy the step that actor Allu Arjun originally performed in the Srivalli song. The duo, however, failed to copy the step properly, but the fans loved watching them dance.

