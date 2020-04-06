MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Jeeyo Aur Jeene Do: Charu Asopa Gives it Back to Trolls for Mocking Her Pics with Hubby Rajeev Sen

Image of Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen, courtesy of Instagram

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were trolled, with people questioning them on sharing their “intimate” moments on social media.

The lockdown period has given us all enough time to spend some days with our family. Bollywood and showbiz celebs are also utilizing their quarantine time to the fullest. While some are nurturing a new hobby, others are simply having some fun time with their loved ones.

The stars are also taking it online to share pictures and videos of their daily activities. TV actress Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen too posted their pictures.

Rajeev took to Instagram to post loved up pictures with the Mere Angne Mein star. However, the couple was trolled, with people questioning them on sharing their “intimate” moments on social media.

But the online trolling did not affect the newly married couple.

Talking to The Times of India about the trolls, Charu said, “I don’t understand this. Jeeyo aur jeene do yaar. People have become so negative these days. All you can do is walk away and not let their negativity affect you. I also feel that right now, people are stressed because of coronavirus pandemic. And celebrities are easy targets”.

She added that the couple is having some fun time during the isolation. “I make food while Rajeev does the cleaning. We make sure to give each other space and take some time out for ourselves”.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in Goa in July last year.

