Jeff Bezos Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Most Humble Man', Almost Chokes on Water at Khan's Response

Shah Rukh Khan might be a number of things, but the actor has never been a pretentious man. He has been playfully arrogant about his success, as well as brutally honest about his failures. During his recent interaction with Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, he displayed the SRK brand of wit in response to a compliment paid to him.

Bezos was on stage with SRK and Zoya Akhtar, when he said, "I was talking to them backstage and he's one of the most humble people I have ever met." As the audience cheered, Shah Rukh said, "It's only because my last few films haven't done well." Bezos, who had just taken a swig of water, almost choked trying to control his laughter.

He shared a clip of the interaction on Twitter, writing, "Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar." You can see people like Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar laughing in the audience.

Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar. pic.twitter.com/wdZ2tEsySX — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 17, 2020

World's richest man Bezos met denizens of tinsel town as part of his three-day visit to the country. The chief executive of e-tailer Amazon, which also has a dedicated entertainment arm, had a chat with Shah Rukh and Zoya at an event in a suburban hotel, where media was not allowed.

Bollywood stars and directors, including Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Kamal Haasan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Manoj Baypayee, Sayani Gupta, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and others attended the event.

