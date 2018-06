Jeff Goldblum Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Jeff Goldblum has earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.He shared the news on his Instagram post on Friday."I finally made it! Star number 2,638," he posted.Credit: @ Jeff Goldblum Goldblum has starred in franchises like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Fly and Thor: Ragnarok.While his character, The Grandmaster, was left in a pretty surprising place at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Goldblum maybe reprising his role in some capacity.He is busy promoting Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs around the world, he also just recorded a jazz album, and he will be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22.