1-min read

Jeff Goldblum Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Goldblum has starred in franchises like "Jurassic Park", "Independence Day", "The Fly" and "Thor: Ragnarok".

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
Image: A still from Thor Ragnarok
Actor Jeff Goldblum has earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He shared the news on his Instagram post on Friday.

"I finally made it! Star number 2,638," he posted.

Credit: @Jeff Goldblum


Goldblum has starred in franchises like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Fly and Thor: Ragnarok.

While his character, The Grandmaster, was left in a pretty surprising place at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Goldblum maybe reprising his role in some capacity.

He is busy promoting Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs around the world, he also just recorded a jazz album, and he will be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22.

