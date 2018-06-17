English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jeff Goldblum Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Goldblum has starred in franchises like "Jurassic Park", "Independence Day", "The Fly" and "Thor: Ragnarok".
Image: A still from Thor Ragnarok
Actor Jeff Goldblum has earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
He shared the news on his Instagram post on Friday.
"I finally made it! Star number 2,638," he posted.
Credit: @Jeff Goldblum
Goldblum has starred in franchises like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, The Fly and Thor: Ragnarok.
While his character, The Grandmaster, was left in a pretty surprising place at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Goldblum maybe reprising his role in some capacity.
He is busy promoting Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs around the world, he also just recorded a jazz album, and he will be seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22.


