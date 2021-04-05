Jeff Goldblum was Sam Neill's 'Cheap Tour Guide' in Sydney, Fans Ask About Another Duet

Sam Neill shared a selfie with his Jurassic Park co-star Jeff Goldblum yesterday and fans of the franchise can’t keep calm. The two stars met in Sydney where Jeff was Sam’s tour guide for the day. It is to be noted that the highly anticipated Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder has been filming in Australia. The shooting began in January of this year. Jeff will once again take over his Grandmaster character, who is an Elder of the Universe who ruled the planet Sakaar.Jeff’s Grandmaster, who debuted in Thor: Ragnarok as the leader of Sakaar, was also the host of the gladiator battle between Thor and Hulk, the Contest of the Champions. Now, the upcoming film, which is touted to be the direct sequel of Thor: Ragnarok, will have a much bigger cast of characters.Chris Hemsworth, as we all know, will return as Thor. Taika Watiti, who is bringing several key players from the film’s predecessor, will very much include Grandmaster.Others reprising their characters in the 29th MCU film are Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. Taika has also roped in a few members from the Guardians of the Galaxy like Chris Pratt,who takes up the role of Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Karen Gillan will be seen as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket.

Among several exciting celebrity sightings in Australia, the recent photo of Jeff with Samhas fuelled additional theories. Sam, who had a role in the 2017 film as Odin, shared a picture with his friend on Instagram. Rumours are rife that in the new Thor film also Sam could reprise his part and hence the two stars met.

As Sam is a resident of Australia, the picture could be just two friends of 30 years reuniting and hanging out together. Sam and Jeff’s Thor: Love and Thunder fate may be unclear, but fans are counting on that the meeting had more to it. Until there is a memo on that, we know surely they are coming together for Jurassic World: Dominion, the production of which has already completed.Thor: Love and Thunder is slated to hit theatres on May 6, 2022. The initial release of Jurassic World: Dominion is expected on June 10, 2022.