Jenifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Re-Enact Friends Episode, See Here

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon re-enacted an episode from the hit sitcom Friends, which celebrated its 25th-anniversary last month.

The two chatted with Access Hollywood about playing the warring sisters on the iconic comedy show. They also performed a short scene from one of the episodes where they played Rachel and Jill Green, reports mirror.co.uk.

Witherspoon posted: "One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favourite lines from #FRIENDS! #theGreenSisters."

The two look at a piece of paper with the Friends scene first.

Aniston says, "This is where you say the line you love so much."

Witherspoon asks, "Well, we could say the lines, do you remember your line?"

Making it clear she's forgotten her line, Aniston replies, "Uh, uh, uh-uh. But you, you, umm."

Witherspoon holds up the sheet of paper over their faces and Aniston recalls, "I say, "You can't have Ross!"

Witherspoon replies, "Can't have, can't have! The only thing I can't have is dairy!"

Check out the video below:

She also shows a picture of the sisters sitting on a sofa inside the "Friends" meet-up spot Central Perk where Rachel worked as a waitress in the earlier episodes.

Earlier this week, Aniston made her debut on Instagram by posting a Friends reunion photo.

