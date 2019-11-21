Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum are Officially Divorced After 8 Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan began dating after they first worked together in the 2006 film Step Up and were married for 8 years.

IANS

Updated:November 21, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum are Officially Divorced After 8 Years of Marriage
(Image: Reuters)

Actors Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are officially divorced.

The divorce of the former couple, who fell in love on the set of the 2006 film "Step Up" and mesmerized viewers with an epic "Lip Sync Battle" in 2016, was finalized this week, confirms eonline.com.

Dewan and Tatum, who share daughter Everly, 6, had announced their split in April 2018 after eight years of marriage.

The finalization of their divorce comes weeks after Dewan and her new boyfriend, Broadway star Steve Kazee, announced that she is pregnant with their first child.

The two stepped out as a couple last November, a week after the actress filed for divorce from Tatum, who is reportedly dating Jessie J.

When Tatum filed for divorce in October 2018, both she and Tatum agreed to share a joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, who they have been co-parenting amid their separation.

No details about the final custody arrangements have been released.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram